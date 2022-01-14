Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey pulls past Eau Claire

Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – Logan Crawford and Samantha Federici scored goals in the third period to break open a tie game and led the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team to a 4-2 win over the Eau Claire Area All-Stars on Thursday at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Hannah Baumann and Gabi Heuser scored goals in the first two periods for the Storm, who was tied 2-2 heading into the third period when they were able to pull out the victory.

Chloe Lemke had 16 saves in goal for Central Wisconsin, which improves to 13-2 this season.

The Storm hosts Appleton Xavier Co-op on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Storm 4, All-Stars 2=

Central Wisconsin 1 1 2 – 4

Eau Claire 1 1 0 – 2

First period:

1. CW, Hannah Baumann, 1:13; 2. EC, Addison Gruhlke, pp., 11:08.

Second period: 3. EC, Gruhlke (Abby Karnitz), pp., 4:26; 4. CW, Gabi Heuser (Mackenzie Bautsch, Abby Dhein), 7:06.

Third period: 5. CW, Logan Crawford (Tristan Wicklund, Dru Sabatke), 0:33; 6. CW, Samantha Federici (Baumann, Michaela Gerum), 11:12.

Saves: CW, Chloe Lemke 16; EC, Ava Stow 42.

Records: Central Wisconsin 13-2; Eau Claire 2-12-2.