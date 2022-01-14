Mark MLK Day at the movies with ‘Obama’ film

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Celebration Cinema has joined the NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids to offer a free screening that they hope will encourage community conversation around racial history and justice.

The move theater will present a free, two-day screening of “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union.”

“These screenings of the documentary ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ are not only timely, but speak to the life work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King to ensure all Black people and other communities of color have full and unfettered access to the American dream,” NAACP President Cle Jackson said. “They

underscore the necessity of authentic civic engagement at the highest levels.”

The movie will be shown over two days at Celebration Cinema’s Studio Park location in downtown Grand Rapids:

Day 1 : Monday: Episode 1, 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; Episode 2, 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Day 2 : Tuesday: Episode 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Panel Discussion, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

RSVP for one of the shows or for all of them here .

“We need to understand our shared history,” Emily Loeks, director of Community Affairs for Celebration Cinema, said. “Presentations like these can help us move forward with greater understanding and empathy. I’m grateful to the NAACP for providing an opportunity for the community to gather, reflect and consider action as we strive to build a community that creates space for and uplifts all. Please join us. ”

The first 300 people to attend the show will receive a $10 Celebration Cinema gift card.

