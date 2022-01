It’s a new year, and we’ve got some new predictions about which Latin music trends will take off in 2022 and which will keep their momentum going from 2021. Last year, Billboard followed the growing trend of Latin EDM hits, with Farruko at the forefront thanks to “Pepas,” which was the Puerto Rican hitmaker’s first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Aug. 28, 2021) and reached an average of 4 million daily streams on Spotify.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO