First Stream: Cordae’s New Album, FKA Twigs, Kane Brown & More New Releases | Billboard News

As Kane Brown is approaching the top of the country music airplay chart with “One Mississippi” – he’s giving his fans a musical treat with “Whiskey Sour.”. Turns out that Kane can relate to the lyrics in “Whiskey Sour” not through his own experiences, but through those around him, “The story behind the song is kind of weird for me. All my friends are really going through a depressing time with relationships. So when I heard this song for the first time, it really resonated with me just because the people around me and that’s why I fell in love with the song so much.”

