First Stream: Cordae’s New Album, FKA Twigs, Kane Brown & More New Releases | Billboard News

This week's column also includes new music from Brett Eldredge, Amythyst Kiah, Hailey Whitters and more. First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Kane Brown, "Whiskey Sour". Brown is known for his genre-blending collaborations with Swae Lee, Khalid...
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ rounds out 2021 as the most popular album of the year in the U.S., according to MRC Date. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-streamed song and most-heard song on the radio.
Cordae unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album From a Bird’s Eye View on Monday (Jan. 10), and it’s packed to the brim with A-list guest features. The 14-track LP, which is due out Friday (Jan. 14) via Atlantic Records, features collaborations with everyone from Eminem (“Parables [Remix]”) and Roddy Ricch (lead single turned bonus track “Gifted”), to Gunna (“Today”), Lil Wayne (latest single “Sinister”) and Stevie Wonder (“Champagne Glasses” also with Freddie Gibbs and Nas).
After a series of teases last year, including a collaboration with The Weeknd, FKA Twigs has officially announced her upcoming mixtape, Caprisongs, slated for release this month. The project was recorded during quarantine through messages with El Guincho The 17-track release will contain features from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, and Pan Salieu.
The Weeknd's much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020's After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: "New album: dawn FM // january 7th."He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called "a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd".
Abbath has announced a March 25 release date for his new album,. You can check out the first single, “Dream Cull,” via the below Francisco Munoz-directed music video. will be Abbath’s first since he got sober at the end of 2019, following a show in Argentina at which he was noticeably too intoxicated to play. He subsequently entered rehab.
As Kane Brown is approaching the top of the country music airplay chart with “One Mississippi” – he’s giving his fans a musical treat with “Whiskey Sour.”. Turns out that Kane can relate to the lyrics in “Whiskey Sour” not through his own experiences, but through those around him, “The story behind the song is kind of weird for me. All my friends are really going through a depressing time with relationships. So when I heard this song for the first time, it really resonated with me just because the people around me and that’s why I fell in love with the song so much.”
Cordae stopped by Nessa’s show to talk about his new album From a Bird’s Eye View, having multiple conversations with Eminem, and HI Level being a state of mind. Cordae breaks down the inspiration behind specific songs on his new album and how his song Sinister ft. Lil Wayne almost didn’t make the album! Cordae played a fun game describing each person featured on the album and how he trusts Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick to receive his album before it gets released. A funny moment in the conversation was when Cordae also shared an embarrassing moment before a performance.
FKA twigs has shared Caprisongs, a 17-track mixtape that she announced last week. The release features contributions from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, Koreless, Tobias Jesso Jr., Fred again.., Mike Dean, Warren Ellis, and more. It also includes the previously-released collaboration with the Weeknd, “Tears in the Club.” Caprisongs is executive produced by twigs and El Guincho. Listen to the new album and check out the credits below.
Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.”
Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, "Have Mercy," in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe's yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen.
