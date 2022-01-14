ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Replaces ‘Monarch’ After Fox’s NFC Championship Game

 5 days ago
Next Level Chef , the cooking competition series from Gordon Ramsay, is getting a post-football slot in the schedule after Fox pushed drama Monarch to the fall.

The non-scripted series, which features the British chef and Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, will air a special episode on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. after the NFC Championship game.

The trio will serve up a Sunday brunch challenge for competitors in the episode, during which each remaining chef must create a next-level dish that incorporates both sweet and savory elements in just 45 minutes.

Next Level Chef will then continue to air in its regular time slot on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

It comes after Fox pushed its big-budget drama series Monarch , about a country music family dynasty and starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, to the fall.

The series, which is Fox’s first fully-owned live-action drama series, was set to premiere in the post-NFC Championship game slot but will now form part of its 2022-23 fall schedule.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch , is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox spokesman said earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch ’s January 30 debut to the fall.”

Deadline

Guy Fieri’s ‘Tournament Of Champions’ Renewed For Season 3 At Food Network

EXCLUSIVE: Guy Fieri is cooking up another chapter of Tournament of Champions as Food Network renews the competition series for Season 3. Set to return Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Tournament of Champions III will feature two-hour long episodes and 32 talented chefs vying for the $100,000 grand prize, the largest reward in the tournament’s history. The skills and abilities of the best chefs from the East and West coasts will be pushed to the limit, as host Guy Fieri spins the dreaded 5-wheeled randomizer that determines each cook-off: the protein, produce, equipment, cooking style, and time. A panel of judges,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Fox Entertainment Chief Michael Thorn On Decision To Push Country Music Drama To Fall

Fox last week pulled high-profile new drama Monarch from the midseason lineup two weeks before it was to launch behind the network’s coverage of the NFC Championship game. The country music family dynasty series, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, will now debut in fall 2022. In a statement announcing the move, the network said it was “due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world.” There have been other factors too, including a showrunner change in November, with Jon Feldman replacing Michael Rauch....
NFL
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
People

Gordon Ramsay Doesn't Approve of His Daughter Megan's Boyfriend: 'He's a Little Bit Pathetic'

It's always intimidating meeting the parents when you're dating someone new. Now imagine if one of those parents is Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef, 55, is known for the brash, no-nonsense feedback he gives participants on shows like Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and his newest show, Next Level Chef. And it turns out, he's equally as harsh on the men dating his daughters.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Beth Ditto
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Anna Friel
Person
Trace Adkins
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
The Daily South

Alabama Home Cook Competes on Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef

Jonathan Harrison grew up on Sunday lunch. As a native of Columbiana, Alabama, Sunday afternoons were reserved for big family meals at his grandmother's house. Those meals spurred a passion for food that blossomed when he discovered "Queen Ina Garten" at the age of 12. "She was the reason I...
COLUMBIANA, AL
Popculture

Gordon Ramsay Reveals If He Has Plans to Retire From 'Hell's Kitchen'

Gordon Ramsay isn't ready to hang up his chef's coat just yet. Speaking about his new FOX cooking competition show Next Level Chef, Ramsay spoke with Thrillist about the possibility of ending Hell's Kitchen after its 21st season. The 55-year-old chef said his physical health has played heavily into his career plans throughout the years.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Gordon Ramsay Gives Kelly Clarkson a Taste of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Kelly Clarkson is known for having some of the best guests on her talk show. On yesterday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson was joined by Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and cooking legend, Gordon Ramsay. The host and her guests took to the kitchen as if they were on one of Ramsay’s shows.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

This Is Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Way To Get Over A Hangover

Gordon Ramsay took a break from slinging insults at ambitious chefs during "Hell's Kitchen" to film "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation." The latest iteration of Ramsay's "Road Trip" series stars the chef along with two friends – Italian chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Gino D'Acampo and French television host and maître d' Fred Sirieix – touring Greece and sampling the country's provisions. In addition to gorgeous views and delicious local cuisine, the trio got to take in some tasty libations (via Fox).
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Walton to Power Book II, Chef Replaces Monarch and More

Comedy vet David Walton (New Girl, About a Boy) is trading laughs for drama, joining Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost as a series regular for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Walton will play Lucas Weston, “an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family’s Wall Street firm.” Additionally, Moriah Brown (Raising Dion) has boarded the show as Kiki Travis, a young VP at a Wall Street firm, while Monique Curnen, who recurred as former NYPD Detective Blanca Rodriguez in Season 1, will return as a series regular. The trio join the previously cast Keesha Sharp (Fox’s Lethal Weapon), who will take...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Next Level Chef' Is 2022's Newest Cooking Show –– Who Are the Judges?

If you consider yourself to be a foodie, Next Level Chef is probably the best reality TV show for you to binge-watch. Its first season premiered at the start of January 2022, and it’s filled with some of the most interesting kitchen dynamics of all time. Home chefs, social media bakers, food truck owners, restaurant line cooks, fast-food cooks, and everyone in between are invited to participate.
RECIPES
KXLY

Gordon Ramsay won’t retire

Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire. The 55-year-old chef insisted he’s got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple TV shows, ownership over more than 50 restaurants, his TikTok account and a busy family life with wife Tana and their five kids because he’s in better shape than ever.
TV SHOWS
thecountrynote.com

Arista Records/Monument Records Releases Main Theme from FOX’s New Country Drama, MONARCH

“The Card You Gamble,” Performed by Caitlyn Smith,. Series Premieres Sunday, January 30, Following the. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Arista Records/Monument Records, the official music partner of FOX Entertainment’s highly anticipated new country music drama series, MONARCH, has released the series’ main theme song, “The Card You Gamble,” performed by cross-country singer Caitlyn Smith, available everywhere now. MONARCH premieres Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship on FOX. The series continues with its time period premiere on Tuesday, February 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).
NASHVILLE, TN
tvseriesfinale.com

Next Level Chef: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Next Level Chef TV show stars Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. The competition is filled with the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks. The winner walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and becomes a “Next Level Chef”.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

Boiling Point, review: Stephen Graham’s kitchen nightmare would fry even Gordon Ramsay

None of Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen nightmares are a patch on this. Boiling Point is a compulsive real-time drama, set in east London, about a restaurant in meltdown on the busiest night of the year. We know it’s in real time for one particular reason: the film plays out in one unbroken take, which hasn’t been digitally fudged – as it was in Birdman or 1917 – but is genuinely one continuous shot.
FOOD & DRINKS
