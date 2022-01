China on Wednesday condemned plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan a move likely to spark diplomatic and economic retaliation against the tiny Central European country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked by this and strongly opposed to it,” but gave no immediate details on how Beijing would respond.“It is a dangerous statement made by the Slovenian leader that overtly challenges the one-China principle and supports Taiwan independence," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to comments Monday by Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa. China claims Taiwan as its own territory...

