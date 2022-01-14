Prospect Theater Company Unveils Musical Anthology ‘Notes From Now’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prospect Theater Company announced the world premiere of “ Notes From Now ” with performances starting on March 2 and official opening night set for March 10 at 59E59 Theaters.

Directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, the musical anthology implements words and music to create provocative and profound observations on the human journey.

The slate features original songs by Jay Adana, Troy Anthony, Masi Asare, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Georgie Castilla, Jaime Lozano, Gretchen Cryer, Tia DeShazor, Derrick Byars, Alexandra Elle, Stephen Schwartz, Adam Gwon, Douglas Lyons, Ethan Pakchar, Peter Mills, Michelle Rodriguez, Ryan Scott Oliver, Angela Sclafani, Paulo K. Tirol, Amanda Yesnowitz and Deborah Abramson.

“In these continued, challenging times for the theater community, ‘Prospect’ is excited and grateful to return to 59E59 Theaters with a new, collectively-written show,” said the project’s curator and creative producer, Cara Reichel. “Connecting so many powerful, artistic voices with audiences — and engaging around the times we are living through — feels especially meaningful.”

“Notes From Now” will play March 2-20 on the following performance schedule: Tuesdays-Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Wednesday matinees will be at 2 p.m. on March 9 and March 16.

Sean Peter Forte serves as music director, with recently named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Macy Schmidt to serve as the orchestrator.

Tickets, starting at $25 for “first look” performances, are now available to be purchased by visiting https://www.59e59.org or by calling. Student Rush tickets and “30 and Under” membership tickets are also available.

Additional information, including complete casting and creative eteam, will be announced shortly.