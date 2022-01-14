Michael Potter: Saturday Master Gardener classes a great educational resource

Answer: Pagoda dogwood (Cornus alternifolia) is a wonderful native plant. It’s not only a gorgeous large shrub/small tree, but of great value to birds. The pagoda dogwood is a larval host plant to 95 caterpillar species and a nesting site for birds. Ninety-eight birds are attracted to it, including cardinals, chickadees, and orioles, just to name a few. Pagoda dogwood can be grown in part sun to part shade. It has a unique, horizontal branching pattern and its mature height reaches 15-20 feet. Pagoda dogwoods have multi-seasonal interest, flowering from May to June, bearing dark blue berries in July and August (which birds love), sporting yellow and burgundy-red foliage in the fall, and catching snow in the winter with their distinct tiered branching.
Comments / 0