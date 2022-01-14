Smithfield woman arrested, accused of strangling 3-year-old child with special needs

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old woman on charges of malicious wounding, child neglect and strangulation after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and abused a 3-year-old child with special needs.

According to the sheriff's office, on December 11, 2021, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Water Oak Drive in Smithfield for reports of a domestic assault in progress.

When they arrived, they learned that a 37-year-old man in the home had been stabbed several times by his girlfriend, Lauren Danielle Jones. Jones was taken into custody.

While investigating this incident, investigators were made aware of possible child neglect issues relating to a 3-year-old child with special needs who also lived in the home. As a result of the incident on December 11, Jones was charged with malicious wounding and child neglect.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators consulted with the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters Child Advocacy Center in relation to the 3-year-old child. After the consultation and a medical screening of the child, Jones was charged with strangulation.

Jones is currently being held with no bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. She will be arraigned on the additional charge in Isle of Wight Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in the coming weeks.

The sheriff's office said the child has been placed with other family members under the supervision of the Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services.