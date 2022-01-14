ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Netflix’s ‘Archive 81’ is a slow-building horror of a mystery

By LORRAINE ALI
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Netflix's psychologically tense and suspenseful "Archive 81" is an urban mystery dipped in the occult, then sprinkled with "Black Mirror"-like madness. Trailers for the eight-episode series suggest a monster horror show, but the slow-building, addictive hourlong drama is smarter than your average ghoul fest. Loosely based on a podcast of the...

www.miamiherald.com

kiss951.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Looks Absolutely Terrifying

Okay, one thing you should know about me is that I love scary movies. I usually have trouble convincing my friends and family to watch scary movies with me, but I’m determined to make my friends watch this one for me. Netflix just released the trailer for a new...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
Dina Shihabi
Mamoudou Athie
Rebecca Thomas
Matt Mcgorry
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Horror Movie Has Audiences Too Terrified to Sleep

Netflix has a new horror movie streaming and it has audiences too terrified to sleep. The film is titled The Wasteland, and it follows a family that has their "tranquility" upended while living "isolated from society" by a "horrific creature that would put the bounds that (tie) them to test." The Spanish-language only features three main characters, and runs just over an hour-and-a-half long, which makes it a quick watch before trying to tuck yourself in at night.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Netflix's Mystery Series 'Stay Close' Is Doing Well — Will There Be a Season 2?

British Netflix series Stay Close is speedily racking up viewers, and it currently holds the No. 2 spot on the streaming platform. What's so intriguing about it? Well, everyone loves a mystery. Based on Harlan Coben's 2012 novel of the same name, the series follows three people living in Blackpool, England, whose lives are turned upside down when the ugly past is dredged up.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Season 2: TV Review

The first season of Cheer debuted on Netflix in early 2020 as an underdog sensation. Sure, fans of Greg Whiteley’s Last Chance U knew the show’s basic formula and how effective it was in terms of building personal stories within a season of escalating athletic tension. But Cheer thrilled an audience that had never heard of Last Chance U and probably still hasn’t. Fans found joy in Jerry’s mat-talk, optimism in Morgan’s rise to the literal top of the pyramid and felt sincere concern for mercurial presences like Lexi and La’Darius. Then Cheer wasn’t an underdog anymore. Ellen was cutting Navarro College...
TV SERIES
#Archive 81
SFGate

‘Archive 81’ Is a Goofy, Inconsistent Horror Drama: TV Review

In a landscape filled with projects of portentous self-seriousness, perhaps there’s something refreshing about a project that stands proudly in its willingness to simply attempt to be deliriously, dizzily nuts. So it is with “Archive 81,” a new “found-footage” horror series on Netflix executive produced by “The Boys” and...
TV SERIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Archive 81’ review: This Netflix series is a nightmarish dream come true

Archive 81’s release came up mostly under the radar, which surprisingly plays to the series well. The show explores the pursuit of truth for its thematic through-line and its horror and suspense roots highlight the obstacles in the plights of Melody (Dina Shihabi) and Dan (Mamoudou Athie), the truth-seeking protagonists of this story.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC
Thrillist

Netflix's 'Archive 81' Has the Weirdest Ending It Could Possibly Have

This article contains spoilers for the ending of Archive 81. Horror as a genre has little room for subtlety, which is part of its charm. Archive 81, the new horror series on Netflix, isn't subtle in the least, practically hammering the viewer over the head with literary and filmic references so that you know exactly what the show is attempting to do at every juncture. The story, loosely based on the first season of the fiction podcast of the same name, is a hit-or-miss slow burn, much more fun as a game of references and allusions than as a horror series. But picking up on the Les Diaboliques movie posters in the background or the three (3!) Tarkovsky name-drops will do nothing to prepare you for the season finale, the wildest and funniest ending I've seen in a minute.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Beneath the Clichés, Archive 81 Is a Slow-Burning Horror Scorcher

In the realms of cosmic and Gothic horror, simplicity is key. An image so impossible to comprehend that it turns a person mad, as in H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, or a sound on such a unique register or pitch that it bends a body into revolt, as in Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart. The stripped-down nature of those styles emphasize how the universe is a nightmare of horror and evil, and we are practically powerless against forces far grander than ourselves.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Murderville’ – Will Arnett Teases Netflix’s Improvised Murder Mystery

A new video starring Will Arnett (embedded below with new photos) explains what viewers can expect from Netflix’s Murderville season one. Described as a procedural crime comedy, Murderville stars Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, a homicide detective who’s joined by celebrity guests to figure out the hows, whats, and whys of specific murder cases.
SEATTLE, WA
PopSugar

Archive 81's Horror-Mystery Trailer Has Arrived, but Watch at Your Own Risk

Netflix is kicking off 2022 with a new supernatural thriller that looks like quite the scare. On Jan. 5, the streamer released the trailer for Archive 81, an eight-episode series whose original story is loosely based on a popular podcast of the same name. In the trailer, we meet archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who's tasked to piece together an archive collection of scorched videotapes from 1994 that survived a fatal fire.
TV SERIES

