Brockhampton Announce ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ Following Coachella Performance, Cancel Tour

By Tomás Mier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the “end of an era.” After 12 years as a group, Brockhampton announced on Friday that the hip-hop band will be going on an “indefinite hiatus” starting in April after their performances at Coachella. The group also canceled their tour 2022 tour. “Brockhampton’s’s...

