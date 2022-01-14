King of Christmas! Tim Allen to Reprise ‘Santa Clause’ Role in New Disney+ Series

Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clause 2.' Moviestore/Shutterstock

Ho, ho, ho! Tim Allen is slipping back into his Santa suit for another chapter of The Santa Clause.

The 68-year-old actor will reprise his role as Scott Calvin — a.k.a. Santa Claus — in an upcoming limited series, Disney+ announced on Friday, January 14.

“Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” the log line reads. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.”

Tim Allen in ‘The Santa Clause.’ Moviestore/Shutterstock

Scott will set out to “find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

The new show — currently titled, The Santa Clause — is set to begin production in Los Angeles in March. Allen will serve as an executive producer on the streaming series alongside former Last Man Standing producers Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. (Allen starred on the ABC sitcom from 2011 to 2021.)

Jack Burditt, who created Last Man Standing, is the showrunner and fellow executive producer on the upcoming project. The filmmaker is also known for his work on 30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Allen originally played businessman Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause. In the holiday classic, Santa falls off the Calvin family’s roof and Scott puts on his magical suit at the request of his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), transforming into the white-bearded man.

The Toy Story star reprised the role in 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

In the first sequel, Scott must leave the North Pole to find a wife before Christmas Eve in order to remain Santa, all while dealing with Charlie’s school antics. The third film, meanwhile, shows Scott fighting to keep his role as Father Christmas after Jack Frost (Martin Short) tricks him into wishing it away.

The Home Improvement alum previously joked about the hardships of working with children on the Christmas-themed franchise while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January 2021.

“It was like cats. They wouldn’t leave me alone. I’m dressed like Santa Claus. I look like Santa Claus. We had a North Pole set,” Allen recalled of filming The Santa Clause 2, noting that the kids’ excitement caused delays in shooting. “Fifteen takes later, the kids said one more word and I let out the loudest f-bomb.”

The comedian remembered turning around to 12 children “who look[ed] like you had ripped their legs off” because “their Santa has just screamed the f-bomb.” Despite the Disney team’s best efforts to convince the kids that Allen said a different word, it didn’t work.

“Kids didn’t buy it,” the Wild Hogs actor said. “Nobody bought it. I never did that again. I realized I shocked these poor kids.”

