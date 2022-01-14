ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

King of Christmas! Tim Allen to Reprise ‘Santa Clause’ Role in New Disney+ Series

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhgiF_0dly1jTU00
Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clause 2.' Moviestore/Shutterstock

Ho, ho, ho! Tim Allen is slipping back into his Santa suit for another chapter of The Santa Clause.

The 68-year-old actor will reprise his role as Scott Calvin — a.k.a. Santa Claus — in an upcoming limited series, Disney+ announced on Friday, January 14.

“Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” the log line reads. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KY1r_0dly1jTU00
Tim Allen in ‘The Santa Clause.’ Moviestore/Shutterstock

Scott will set out to “find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

The new show — currently titled, The Santa Clause — is set to begin production in Los Angeles in March. Allen will serve as an executive producer on the streaming series alongside former Last Man Standing producers Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. (Allen starred on the ABC sitcom from 2011 to 2021.)

Jack Burditt, who created Last Man Standing, is the showrunner and fellow executive producer on the upcoming project. The filmmaker is also known for his work on 30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Allen originally played businessman Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause. In the holiday classic, Santa falls off the Calvin family’s roof and Scott puts on his magical suit at the request of his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), transforming into the white-bearded man.

The Toy Story star reprised the role in 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

In the first sequel, Scott must leave the North Pole to find a wife before Christmas Eve in order to remain Santa, all while dealing with Charlie’s school antics. The third film, meanwhile, shows Scott fighting to keep his role as Father Christmas after Jack Frost (Martin Short) tricks him into wishing it away.

The Home Improvement alum previously joked about the hardships of working with children on the Christmas-themed franchise while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January 2021.

“It was like cats. They wouldn’t leave me alone. I’m dressed like Santa Claus. I look like Santa Claus. We had a North Pole set,” Allen recalled of filming The Santa Clause 2, noting that the kids’ excitement caused delays in shooting. “Fifteen takes later, the kids said one more word and I let out the loudest f-bomb.”

The comedian remembered turning around to 12 children “who look[ed] like you had ripped their legs off” because “their Santa has just screamed the f-bomb.” Despite the Disney team’s best efforts to convince the kids that Allen said a different word, it didn’t work.

“Kids didn’t buy it,” the Wild Hogs actor said. “Nobody bought it. I never did that again. I realized I shocked these poor kids.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

5 Hallmark Christmas Movies That Deserve Your Full Attention

The Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with the Christmas season. It’s also become notorious for holiday cheesiness and seldom deviating from a very specific formula. While Hallmark Christmas movies’ popularity proves that they fill an important need for holiday comfort watches, the network’s allegiance to that corny, predictable blueprint leaves little for the average watcher to show up for.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo Lead Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' February Lineup (Exclusive)

Put on your detective hats because Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is dropping two new mysteries to kick-start 2022!. Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo will lead two original movies in February for HMM, ET can exclusively reveal. Bure will star in the 18th installment of the popular Aurora Teagarden mystery franchise, which will reunite her with real-life daughter Natasha Bure, who plays a young Aurora, while Gonzalo will topline Cut, Color, Murder.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tim Allen Is Bringing The Santa Clause Franchise Back, But Now How You'd Expect

Tis the season to bring back old favorites, especially if you’re one of the elves hard at work over at Disney+. Hot on the heels of the announcement that cult classic Real Steel is being developed for a streaming series return, it looks like Tim Allen is bringing back The Santa Clause franchise for that same platform. However, the new project isn’t exactly what you’d expect for such an announcement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Eric Lloyd
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’s Fra Fee Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

Hawkeye alum Fra Fee has signed on for role in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Briana Middleton, Deadline has confirmed. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Santa Clause#Christmas Eve#Film Star#Reprise Santa Clause#Ho Ho Ho#Disney#Abc#Modern Family#Toy Story
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
countryliving.com

‘Today’ Fans Show Support for Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over an Emotional Instagram About Nick

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, can’t believe their son, Nick, is all grown up. Most recently, the Today show weatherman and the ABC News correspondent celebrated their youngest child getting accepted into college. Off-camera though, Deborah appears to be feeling nostalgic after celebrating this exciting milestone. While going down memory lane, the broadcast journalist shared a rare photo of Nick that she holds close to her heart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Why Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Living Apart Ahead of Their Son’s Arrival

Family affair! Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti is living with her parents ahead of her and Jared Haibon’s son Dawson’s arrival. “We made this decision, [but] it was mostly my decision,” the Bachelor alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, after revealing their baby boy’s name via Amazon Live. “[Jared] just wanted me to be comfortable. But I always just thought, ‘I want to deliver at the hospital that my dad’s worked at for almost three decades.’”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior. The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.” In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke. Of...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Why Taylor Sheridan Told Sam Elliott ‘You’ll Hate Me’

If you know the premise of “1883” then you can pretty easily come to the conclusion that the outdoor scenes were probably pretty tough. The Taylor Sheridan spinoff of “Yellowstone” is filled with tons of grit. And if you know Sheridan’s work, then you understand how he wants authenticity on his sets. This is why one time he told Sam Elliott to be prepared to “hate” him when they finished filming.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'1883' Star Breaks Down Brutal Death: 'It Changes Things Completely' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the latest episode of 1883. Say goodbye to the cowboy. On the latest episode of Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which dropped Sunday, it was a dramatic farewell for Ennis (played by Eric Nelsen), who agreed to help the Duttons and their herd find a new homestead. During that time, Ennis took an immediate liking to the Duttons' eldest daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), and soon thereafter, the two fell in love. Unfortunately for the young couple, their honeymoon ended abruptly when Ennis, in an effort to protect Elsa and the others, from a dangerous group of bandits, was killed by gunshot in the final minutes of the latest installment.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy