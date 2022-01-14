Review: Netflix’s ‘Archive 81’ is a slow-building horror of a mystery

This article contains spoilers for the ending of Archive 81. Horror as a genre has little room for subtlety, which is part of its charm. Archive 81, the new horror series on Netflix, isn't subtle in the least, practically hammering the viewer over the head with literary and filmic references so that you know exactly what the show is attempting to do at every juncture. The story, loosely based on the first season of the fiction podcast of the same name, is a hit-or-miss slow burn, much more fun as a game of references and allusions than as a horror series. But picking up on the Les Diaboliques movie posters in the background or the three (3!) Tarkovsky name-drops will do nothing to prepare you for the season finale, the wildest and funniest ending I've seen in a minute.

