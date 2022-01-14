Westmont Community Center hosting vaccine clinic

At the NSYMCA, the power of social responsibility has never been stronger. Even during a pandemic, the North Suburban YMCA has remained focused on ensuring the community has access to charitable programs, financial assistance, and operational security for generations to come. 2021 brought out the best in everyone as the North Suburban YMCA staff, volunteers, members, board members, businesses, and the community at large offered their time, money, and skills to fortify this amazing mission-driven agency.

