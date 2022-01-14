ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, IL

Westmont Community Center hosting vaccine clinic

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

The state of Illinois is bringing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Westmont...

Daily Herald

Caring in Action: Variety of Illinois provides adaptive equipment to kids with disabilities

In 2018, Variety the Children's Charity of Illinois celebrated 75 years of helping kids with disabilities get out and experience the world. The organization, at 603 Rogers St., Downers Grove, offers a variety of programs to keep kids active, both physically and socially. Some programs offer adaptive equipment like bikes and wheelchairs so kids can take part in sports, while others offer communication and assistive devices.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Daily Herald

Illinois American Water Welcomes Jennifer Morrison as Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach

Illinois American Water welcomes Jennifer Morrison to its leadership team. She has been named Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach. In her new role, Morrison will enhance the company's relationships with diverse organizations to broaden the utilization of minority, women and veteran suppliers. She will also be a strategic partner to business unit leaders and Human Resources to design and develop Inclusion & Diversity workforce strategies. She reports to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and will work from Illinois American Water's Woodridge, Ill. office.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Herald

Naperville mayor wants grant distribution process to more directly benefit residents

The Naperville City Council approved a $500,000 disbursement of funds to social service groups, but it did so without the support of Mayor Steve Chirico. Saying he wants to change the way the annual funds are distributed so the money more directly benefits Naperville residents, Chirico was the lone "no" in Tuesday's 8-1 vote for the city's Social Services Grant Program started in 2005 to help area nonprofit organizations.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Daily Herald

At the NSYMCA, the Power of Social Responsibility Has Never Been Stronger

At the NSYMCA, the power of social responsibility has never been stronger. Even during a pandemic, the North Suburban YMCA has remained focused on ensuring the community has access to charitable programs, financial assistance, and operational security for generations to come. 2021 brought out the best in everyone as the North Suburban YMCA staff, volunteers, members, board members, businesses, and the community at large offered their time, money, and skills to fortify this amazing mission-driven agency.
NORTHBROOK, IL
Daily Herald

State of the Village goes remote

Initially scheduled as an in-person presentation, Northbrook's annual State of the Village address will be delivered virtually. Village President Kathryn Ciesla will look back on 2021 and forward to 2022 from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. This is Ciesla's first State of the Village, having won the consolidated election on...
NORTHBROOK, IL
Daily Herald

ECC recognizes Fall 2021 Academic Scholars

Together, the president of Elgin Community College and the assistant vice president of Student Services and Development/Dean of Students recognizes the level of high academic scholarship demonstrated during the semester. This recognition will appear on a student's grade report and on a student's transcript. There are three levels of academic...
ELGIN, IL
