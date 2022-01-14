ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

OWN Announces Season 5 Of ‘Ready To Love’ Is Bringing The DMV Dating Scene To Your TVs 1/28!

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLJY3_0dly0gn600

Just as we prepare to bid adieu to the singles of “Ready To Love” from this season in DC, OWN has revealed the first look at the show’s next season which will stay close, with a look at dating life in the DMV/Potomac area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1LUi_0dly0gn600

Source: Kirth Bobb / Courtesy of OWN

Host, Tommy Miles is back following a dynamic Season 4 to help a new group of single men and women find love in the DMV area. The new cast of men and women are looking for love from Maryland, Virginia and the D.C. area. With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, the journey to find love has turned into a numbers game. This season, Tommy will guide the singles to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from quantity to quality, and announcing that there will be only 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women. Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn’t ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add NEW SINGLES to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.

Check out a first look at the season below:

What do you think? Do you think any great matches will be made?

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season five of its hit dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST with a new cast and new rules on the one-hour debut. In 2021, Ready to Love was Friday night’s #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Here’s a closer look at the singles from “Ready To Love” season 5, their Instagram accounts are linked to each of their names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJqBj_0dly0gn600

Source: Kirth Bobb / Courtesy of OWN

Ace, 37

DaKiya, 39

Joi, 41

Precious, 34

Kina, 39

Sabrina, 36

Tiffani, 37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBvGk_0dly0gn600

Source: Kirth Bobb / Courtesy of OWN

Clifton, 44

Demetrius , 42

Fernando , 34

Laverne , 44

Paul , 48

Tory , 39

Wiley , 32

Hmmmmm some of these picks are interesting to say the least. Is it wrong that we’re already making bets on who will be headed home first?!

Season 5 Premieres Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, First Teaser at Netflix

Netflix’s hit reality dating series will debut its second season with five episodes on Feb. 11. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series places singles in individual “pods,” through which they date without being able to see each other. As connections begin to form, the couples are only able to meet face-to-face after they’ve become engaged. After the proposals and in person meetings, the couples go to a resort retreat to get to know each other better before returning to the outside world. The series then follows them to their wedding days, seeing who makes it and who doesn’t. “Love Is Blind” bills itself as an experiment designed to test whether people can truly fall in love based on personality rather than looks.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Netflix Release Date

A fan-favorite dating show is coming back to Netflix: eality dating game Love is Blind revealed its second season premiere date along with a short teaser trailer hyping up the return of the pods and their mysterious contestants. Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, the series follows...
TV SERIES
NME

Release date announced for season 25 of ‘South Park’

Comedy Central has announced the release date for season 25 of South Park, with the show returning next month. Following two standalone specials in September 2020 and March 2021 (which served as season 24), this new run of episodes will be South Park’s first full season since 2019. The...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Vet Joins L.A. Law, Disenchantment Return Date and More

L.A. Law is staffing up: Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors) has joined ABC’s revival drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The updated take is once again set at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” per the official synopsis. Olagundoye will play a new character, Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson, opposite original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively. Additionally, Hari Nef (YOU, Transparent) will portray a transgender lawyer,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 3: Love, Art and Death

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 3 veers from Kirsten and Jeevan’s storyline. Instead, we spend some time exploring Miranda’s life. The logistics expert, cartoonist, and writer of Station Eleven. The book that Kirsten can’t seem to put down and the book that Arthur vehemently proclaimed in Episode 1 ruined his life. How could a book ruin someone’s life? The answer to that question is complicated as matters of the heart tend to be. See Miranda and Arthur at one point had a beautiful, intimate relationship at one point, as we’ll see in this episode. Arthur a famous movie star, met Miranda at a small diner in town where she was casually enjoying “me time” and sketching a picture. Arthur approaches her and asks to buy one of her drawings for a thousand dollars as he plans on it gifting to a friend. His offer is quite generous and it’s really just a means to get close to Miranda because he invites her to a dinner party moments later. Miranda declines his offer, but she ends up joining him anyway. Miranda and Arthur’s chemistry is easy and natural. He uses her work as a creative to sneak into the depths of her mind. Miranda is likable and when the night winds down, she even finds herself slightly opening up to Clark, Arthur’s closest friend. Clark asks about the symbol that Miranda had been doodling on a cocktail napkin. It’s the same symbol that Kirsten has tattooed on her hand. The same symbol that Kirsten found on the side of the road. Miranda tells Clark that symbol represents a feeling, a “cut and run” feeling to be specific.
COMICS
thecurrent-online.com

Your Honor Season 2: Expected Release Date!

Crime plays are watched by a large audience. I’m sure you’re a fan of shows like this and other series and movies, too. Bryan Cranston, a 2021 Golden Globe candidate for his role as a judge who is forced to reassess his deepest convictions, stars in the crime drama Your Honor. What are you waiting for?
TV SERIES
coast1045.com

Harry Styles announces rescheduled dates for his ‘Love on Tour 2022’

Harry Styles has announced rescheduled dates for his world tour, in addition to announcing new shows. Styles’ Love On Tour was postponed due to the pandemic, but finally kicked-off September 2021 in Las Vegas. Styles performed over 40 shows throughout the U.S. at the end of last year. Styles...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Packer
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Dmv#Own#African American#Instagram
countryliving.com

‘Today’ Fans Show Support for Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over an Emotional Instagram About Nick

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, can’t believe their son, Nick, is all grown up. Most recently, the Today show weatherman and the ABC News correspondent celebrated their youngest child getting accepted into college. Off-camera though, Deborah appears to be feeling nostalgic after celebrating this exciting milestone. While going down memory lane, the broadcast journalist shared a rare photo of Nick that she holds close to her heart.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child

More Bravo babies in 2022! There’s no doubt that there was a bravo baby boom in 2021 but how about this year? Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is here to kick things off. As reported by Us Weekly, Lilly is pregnant with her second child with husband Dara Mir. Lilly made the announcement by posting […] The post Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Madea" Actress & Hip Hop Producer Among 19 Named In PPP Fraud Indictments: Report

The government continues to crack down on Payment Protection Program fraud and in Georgia, 19 entertainers and CEOs have reportedly been named in a new indictment. We've continued to report on artists, sports stars, and popular public figures who have found themselves on the wrong side of Uncle Sam after they have stood accused of defrauding the government into the millions.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Bull’ To End With Season 6 On CBS

The current sixth season of CBS’ legal drama Bull will be its last. The series’ star Michael Weatherly just made the announcement on Twitter. There are 12 remaining episodes, with the Season 6 — and series — finale expected to air in May. The end of Bull was confirmed by CBS. “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan,...
TV SERIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy