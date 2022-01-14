ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Heroic Rescue Of Woman Stuck Up To Neck In Frozen South Jersey Lake

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGFUc_0dly0Ajy00
The heroic rescue of a woman who fell through the ice in a frozen South Jersey lake Thursday afternoon was captured in a stunning video clip. Photo Credit: Hopewell Township NJ Police via Facebook

The heroic rescue of a woman who fell through the ice in a frozen South Jersey lake Thursday afternoon was captured in a stunning video clip.

Hopewell Township officers responded to Rosedale Lake at Rosedale Park off of Federal City Road on reports that a woman had fallen through the ice and was submerged up to her neck around 12:25 p.m., police said.

The woman was found in distress about 25 yards from the shoreline, “flailing around and struggling to keep her head above the water,” according to Hopewell Township police.

Officers threw the woman a rope and pulled her to safety and treated her for potential hypothermia before being taken to Capital Health Hopewell Hospital in stable condition.

Assisting agencies include Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, Pennington Fire Department and First Aid Squad, Union Fire Department, and the Mercer County Park Police.

Scroll down to view the full video clip from Hopewell Township Police.

