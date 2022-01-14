ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Renews 'One of Us Is Lying' For Season 2!

justjaredjr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Us Is Lying is coming back for a second season!. Peacock just revealed the exciting news that the drama series has been renewed. The show is based on Karen M. McManus‘ best-selling novel of the same name and tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk...

www.justjaredjr.com

Popculture

Netflix Renews Controversial Series for 2 More Seasons

Netflix revealed some exciting news about one of its most controversial shows on Monday. Deadline reported that Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Season 3 and Season 4. The news comes only a few weeks after the second season of Emily in Paris premiered on the streaming service. In addition...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bull’ To End With Season 6 On CBS

The current sixth season of CBS’ legal drama Bull will be its last. The series’ star Michael Weatherly just made the announcement on Twitter. There are 12 remaining episodes, with the Season 6 — and series — finale expected to air in May. The end of Bull was confirmed by CBS. “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Dexter: New Blood Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Clyde Phillips, ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is a mystery crime drama series that serves as a sequel to the original ‘Dexter’ show, which initially ran from 2006 to 2013. Both shows are inspired by American author Jeff Lindsay’s ‘Dexter Morgan’ books, but they have little in common with the source material. Set in the small New York town of Iron Lake, it depicts the eponymous character living a normal life. It has been about a decade since he has felt the urge to murder someone. However, the Dark Passenger once more stirs within Dexter when he discovers a killer who has escaped justice living in his vicinity. To further complicate matters, Harrison, his son with Rita, shows up in his home one day.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Martin Kove To Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Kove, otherwise known as Sensei John Kreese, is hosting his own Cobra Kai podcast. The actor has teamed up with LiveOne-owned audio platform PodcastOne, to launch Cobra Koves. The series, which launches on January 20, will see Kove, who starred in the original Karate Kid movies as well as the television spin-off, and his kids, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, recap episodes of the Netflix drama series. Kove will also share stories from the original trilogy of movies as well as give insight into their own family. It will also feature a range of guests including actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 — Plus, Picard Season 2 Premiere Date Is Set

Burnham & Co. are coming back for even more space adventures. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for Season 5, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Season 4, which is streaming on Paramount+, will resume with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. The current season finds Burnham stepping into the captain’s chair, and the titular crew chasing a scientific anomaly that poses a major threat to the galaxy — a story partially inspired by the current global pandemic. “We’re taking the spirit of what we were and are feeling as a global family, and then looking through the eyes of our characters and...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

This Is Us: Season Seven? Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with extended family members like Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).
TV SERIES
infusenews.com

‘Station 19’ series renewed for season 6 at ABC

ABC has announced that “Station 19” will return for a sixth season ahead of its presentations at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour on Tuesday. Just one day after its Ellen Pompeo-led parent show was picked up for Season 19, the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff series was revived for Season 6. The showrunner of “Station 19,” Krista Vernoff, will return for the upcoming season of the broadcast drama.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

One of Us is Lying - Renewed for 2nd Season by Peacock

PEACOCK'S FAN-FAVORITE YA SERIES "ONE OF US IS LYING" RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON. The Renewal Follows a Gripping Season One Cliff-Hanger. · Peacock announced today the second season renewal of hit YA drama series ONE OF US IS LYING from UCP. · Based on Karen M. McManus's #1...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Search Party Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, ‘Search Party’ is an entertaining sitcom that revolves around a group of friends in New York City. As Dory, Drew, Elliott, and Portia try to find Chantal Witherbottom, loyalties are questioned, and dark secrets surface. Soon, the twenty-somethings find their lives rapidly spiraling out of control.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season. The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries. While season one of Emily in...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'The Morning Show' Renewed for Season 3 on Apple Plus

The Morning Show, the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ workplace drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, has been renewed for a third season. The announcement comes after the series ended a surprise-filled season 2 in November with several unanswered questions that left fans wanting more. In addition to the...
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and

“All Creatures Great and Small,” the wholesome reboot of the popular British veterinarian drama, is returning for Seasons 3 and 4. U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S. have officially signed on for two more seasons of the Playground-produced drama. Each season will get a 6-episode order, along with a Christmas special. PBS Masterpiece, which will debut Season 2 on Sunday (Jan. 9), is co-producing along with distributor All3Media International selling the series globally.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 2 Photos: “One Giant Leap” Preview

Season six episode two of NBC’s This Is Us is all about reuniting with lost loves. “One Giant Leap” will air on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT. Episode two of the final season focuses on Deja visiting Malik in Boston while Rebecca and Miguel help Nicky reunite with Sally, a woman he’s never gotten over.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

'Degrassi' To Get New Series On HBO Max, Will Debut In 2023

An all new Degrassi series will be coming to HBO Max!. THR just revealed that the hit Canadian TV show will make a comeback on the streamer, but we’ll have to wait until 2023 to watch it. In addition, all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation will start...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano & More Cast In 'National Treasure' Disney+ Series

The cast of the upcoming National Treasure TV series on Disney+ is shaping up!. It was recently announced that Jordan Rodrigues, who you may recognize from The Fosters, and Antonio Cipriano (from Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls) are among those who have been cast as series regulars, according to Deadline.
TV SERIES

