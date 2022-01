Tax season is right around the corner. Next Monday, January 24th, the IRS will start accepting tax returns. For many Americans, this time of year is a double-edged sword. On one hand, gathering all the documents and preparing taxes can be incredibly stressful. On the other hand, though, tax refunds almost make the hassle worth it. This year, some American workers will see a little more money on their tax returns thanks to some major policy changes.

INCOME TAX ・ 22 HOURS AGO