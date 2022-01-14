ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Thunder from Down Under to storm the Fox Theater in March

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjNUW_0dlxyfwp00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bring an umbrella! The well-muscled, extravagantly-oiled Aussie male revue Thunder from Down Under is going to work up a sweat at the Fox Theater.

A choreographed 75-minute show billed as a costuming and audio-visual extravaganza will take the stage March 19. The “masters of high energy entertainment” have a 15-year residency at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip and have performed to more than 18 million women worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Fox website , by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.

KGET

