Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night when he scored a career-high-tying 50 points. The Sixers center also had 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal. It was the fewest minutes played in a 50-point, 10-rebound game in the shot-clock era, which began during the 1954-55 season. He’s also joined Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (52 points on Oct. 29, 2018) as the only players with 50 in less than 28 minutes.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO