Last year was a good one, overall, for the market. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) ultimately logged a 27% gain in 2021, leading most stocks higher with it. A handful of surprising names didn’t latch onto that rising tide, though. Indeed, a handful of the market’s once-favorite names managed to end last year in the red. Among the worst were streaming TV tech name Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and relatively straightforward telecom outfit T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), losing 44% and nearly 18% of their value, respectively. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are also among the names that dished out losses that don’t quite jibe with their blue chip stature.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO