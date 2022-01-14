ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Congressman John Katko announces he won’t seek re-election

By Andrew Donovan
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295vdA_0dlxyZbL00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an email to supporters Friday morning, Republican Congressman John Katko announced he’s not seeing re-election.

“For the past 32 years, I’ve devoted my life to protecting and serving our community and our country. First as a federal prosecutor, and now as a Member of Congress, it has been my mission to unite people in order to solve serious problems.

“We have had great success in this mission: passing a long-needed and bipartisan infrastructure package, addressing drug addiction and mental health, lowering taxes on the middle class, leading efforts to secure our homeland and keep this country safe – and far too many others to mention. This experience has been rewarding in ways I never thought possible.

“During this same time, I have been blessed beyond belief with family, health, and the most loving and patient wife on earth. Over the course of the past three years, my wife Robin and I buried all four of our parents. To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly.

“That’s why, after 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.

“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today. It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.

“Representing Central New York in Congress — solving real problems, and relentlessly championing bipartisanship — has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. It is with profound gratitude for my colleagues, staff, supporters, team, and the people of New York’s 24th Congressional District that I am thrilled to begin this next and best chapter of my life alongside Robin and our family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
Person
Robin
News Channel 34

Mayor Palmieri outlines police and gun reform for Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, January 13th, Mayor Robert Palmieri announced two new legislative proposals aimed at fighting the ongoing gun violence problem in the City of Utica and supporting local police reform. Over the past year, Mayor Palmieri has been working with the city Advisory Committee to explore and establish new and better […]
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republican
News Channel 34

Palmieri proposes property tax exemptions for low-income seniors

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mayor Palmieri announced two legislative proposals today that would assist low-income seniors in the City of Utica. “These are the very people that have been the foundation of our great city. The fact that they are making this minimal amount of money and then jeopardizing the fact that they may lose […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

Siena research poll weighs in on race relations and discrimination in NYS

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Siena College Research Institute released a new poll that looks at how New Yorkers view the state of race relations and whether they think that minorities have the same opportunities as white New Yorkers. The poll of registered New York State voters weighs in on how New Yorkers view the state of race relations as well as whether they think racial or religious minorities living in New York experience discrimination.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News Channel 34

Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th. 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17) 1/14: 414 1/15: 375 1/16: 277 1/17: 341 **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22. […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy