Stroke survivor proud to have turned life around

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who lost the ability to walk and talk after a stroke says he is proud to have turned his life around. Kirk Godbeer said he felt suicidal after suffering the stroke age 31 in March 2020, leaving him with sight and memory problems. He now wants to...

Diane Meyer
5d ago

I had one three years ago. There was ALOT to get used to. Anyway,December 3,for no apparent reason,I had a seizure. After three days in the hospital,I realized I could move,think and really speak again. I had a great Festivus! We’re still working on figuring it out. I don’t care..I’m just happy it happened! Good luck to you!

Alan Coenett
5d ago

lord I pray for this young man who had a stroke to fully recover 100% in Jesus name. prayers to u young man God is so good. keep serving him. he is looking out for u. God Bless u always

