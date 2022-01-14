Stroke survivor proud to have turned life around

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a rare blood condition triggered by E.coli infection, an inquest has found.Coco Rose Bradford died on July 31 2017 at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, having been transferred from the Royal Cornwall Hospital, known as Treliske hospital, three days earlier.Her death was the subject of an independent review published in autumn 2018, which found opportunities had been missed to treat sepsis and was critical of the care given by staff at Treliske.Specifically, doctors were criticised for failing to administer antibiotics sooner.The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust...
