Broken Arrow, OK

NSU BA Art Exhibit to feature local student artwork

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Art Exhibit will showcase artwork made by kindergarten to eighth grade students from five local schools.

Art teachers from Marquette Catholic School, All Saints Catholic School, Monte Cassino, St. John’s Catholic School and St. Joseph’s Catholic School selected student pieces that will displayed at NSU BA through Jan. 28.

The gallery will have a wide range of artwork including sculptures, portraits, abstract art and more.

The free exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at the Administrative Services Building Visitors’ Center Gallery.

