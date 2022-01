By Dean Schillinger, University of California, San Francisco and Nicholas Duran, Arizona State University. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Most doctors use language that is too complex for their patients to understand, but some have the unique ability to tailor their language to meet their patients’ communication needs and overcome the confusion that is so common in health care. These are the key findings of our new study recently published in Science Advances.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO