Maryland State

Md. state and local governments will face brutal worker crunch, expert warns

By Bruce DePuyt
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland policymakers can expect robust economic growth in the years ahead, fueled by federal aid, a return of workers to the labor force, and consumer spending, an economist told...

