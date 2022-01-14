Memphis area under winter storm watch Saturday and Sunday

Snow could be on the way to the Mid-South this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a winter storm watch for West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas and areas of Northern Mississippi that begins noon Saturday, Jan. 15 and goes through 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

The NWS predicts total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches for the local region, causing travel to be “very difficult” or “impossible.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Friday that the agency continues to monitor the weather and meet with the National Weather Service to make the best decisions it can when it comes to the pretreatment of roads and then removing snow and/or ice.

“We are pretreating today ahead of the event,” said TDOT community relations officer Nichole Lawrence. “With minimal rain being forecast, the pretreatment will still help. As always, we suggest unless you have to be out, stay home. If you do have to be out, plan ahead, call 511, and/or check our SmartWay map on the TDOT webpage .”

While there was uncertainty on where the highest snowfall amounts would occur, the NWS said most data points showed snow would accumulate along and north of the Tennessee - Mississippi state line.

In a Friday briefing, the office said although the predicted accumulation is 2-4 inches, the “reasonable worst-case scenario” would be 4-6 inches of total snowfall in much of West Tennessee, including parts of Shelby County. The office said the probability of the greater amount of show would be 10%.

The precipitation is expected to begin as rain Saturday morning and transition to snow in the late afternoon, evening, or Sunday morning, depending on location.

The City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management advised people to stock their pantries, keep an emergency kit, keep their electronic devices charged and prepare for the possibility of power outages.

In Memphis, the warming center at Marion Hale Community Center, 4791 Willow Road, will open at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 and run through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.