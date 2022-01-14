Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in December. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports state tax receipts...northplattepost.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in December. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports state tax receipts...northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0