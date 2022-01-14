ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in December. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports state tax receipts...

North Platte Post

Nebraska virus hospitalizations jump over 700 this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska has jumped above 700 for the first time since December 2020 bringing the state closer to imposing additional restrictions on surgeries at hospitals. Nebraska health officials said Wednesday that 714 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, up...
North Platte Post

Nebraska hospital officials worry about surge in patients

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hospital officials are concerned about how they will handle the current surge in virus hospitalizations along with all their other patients as COVID-19 cases continue to increase dramatically across the state. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist says the state is clearly “in one...
North Platte Post

FTC sends cease-and-desist demands to 400+ claiming to treat COVID

The Federal Trade Commission ordered more than 20 marketers nationwide to immediately stop making baseless claims that their products and supposed therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19. In cease-and-desist demands sent to these marketers, the agency noted that violators could be hit with monetary penalties under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act passed by Congress last year.
North Platte Post

IRS issues wage statement deadline reminder for employers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today urged employers to be aware of the January deadline to file Forms W-2 and other wage statements. Filing these documents timely helps employers avoid penalties and helps the IRS in fraud prevention. A 2015 law made it a permanent requirement that employers...
North Platte Post

Flood to challenge Fortenberry in primary

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Republican state senator and former speaker of the Legislature is challenging Congressman Jeff Fortenberry who is facing federal charges as he runs for re-election. State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk announced Sunday that he will challenge Fortenberry in the state’s First Congressional District. Flood...
North Platte Post

Nebraska men sentenced for company's safety violations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two owners of a Nebraska railcar cleaning company who had two workers die in an explosion have been sentenced to federal prison and fined. Steven Michael Braithwaite and Adam Thomas Braithwaite, owners of Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services, were sentenced Friday for willful violations of worker safety laws and submitting false documents.
North Platte Post

State halts some surgeries at Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced a public health order barring the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from performing pre-scheduled, non-emergency surgeries, one day after the hospital announced that it had activated its crisis plan because of the pandemic. Ricketts says the state’s directed health measure...
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts 2022 State of the State Address

On Thursday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts delivered his annual State of the State address in the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber. In the address, Gov. Ricketts overviewed his mid-biennium budget recommendation and legislative priorities to provide tax relief, strengthen public safety, and secure Nebraska’s water rights. He also set out his goals for the Legislature as it determines the use of $1.04 billion of federal funds available to Nebraska as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Additionally, he welcomed senators as they open the Second Session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature.
North Platte Post

Nebraska hospitals stretched thin as virus surge continues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hospitals are stretched thin because of the current surge in coronavirus cases combined with the large number of health care workers who are out sick. Nebraska Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Angela Hewlett says hospital workers are tired and overwhelmed. The number of people...
North Platte Post

