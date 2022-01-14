ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., community march canceled due to weather

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAcm5_0dlxx00C00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. community march hosted by the City of Albany and the City of Albany’s Commission on Human Rights has been canceled. New York State will be hosting a virtual celebration.

Legal Hand Call-In Center opens for Albany, Schenectady County residents

According to officials in the interest of public safety during the impending winter storm, this year’s celebration will be broadcast statewide on PBS stations, on Monday, January 17. They say streaming of the event will also be available through the New York State webpage of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial observance celebration.

The following New York State PBS member stations will air their broadcast statewide on:

Station Region Premiere Date Premiere Time
WMHT Capital Region January 17, 2022 9:00 p.m.
WSKG Binghamton January 17, 2022 9:00 p.m.
WNED Buffalo/Toronto January 15, 2022 5:00 p.m.
MLPBS Plattsburgh January 17, 2022 1:00 p.m.
WXXI Rochester January 17, 2022 5:00 p.m.
WPBS Watertown January 16, 2022 1:00 p.m.
City12 Rochester, Spectrum Cable January 16, 2022 10:00 p.m.
City12 Rochester, Spectrum Cable January 17, 2022 7:00 p.m.
WLIW New York City January 17, 2022 4:00 p.m.
All Arts New York City January 17, 2022 8:00 p.m.
All Arts New York City January 19, 2022 7:00 p.m.
All Arts New York City January 20, 2022 12:00 a.m.
All Arts New York City January 24, 2022 6:00 p.m.
WCNY Syracuse January 17, 2022 2:00 p.m.
HealthCare.gov sign-up deadline arrives as omicron surges around the country

The celebration will be hosted by Grammy and Emmy award-winner Christopher Jackson, best known for starring in the Broadway musical Hamilton. The one-hour program will showcase people and organizations across New York State that embody Dr. King’s principles. Officials say this program features something for everyone, with music, art, and inspiring stories that reflect the opportunity and promise of our fellow New Yorkers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Albany, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
Albany, NY
Government
Albany, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 dead in Albany County’s COVID update, January 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of Tuesday, January 18, 79.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.4% are now fully vaccinated. […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
NEWS10 ABC

MVHS employees appeal for kindness and respect amid pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic healthcare workers received support and were referred to by many as heroes, but now those frontline workers are saying the way they’re being treated has changed. MVHS frontline employees ask the community for kindness and respect as they continue to combat the pandemic saying […]
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, January 20

Jill Szwed's weather report has today as the last "warm" day of the week. Today's five things to know feature's a Gas main break in Rotterdam, Glenridge Rd bridge making changes, and Ferrellgas customers face delivery issues.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Weather#Dr King#Pbs#Wned Buffalo Toronto#Spectrum Cable#Omicron#New Yorkers
NEWS10 ABC

Artists urge NY legislature to pass ‘Rap Music on Trial’ bill

Members of the music industry and academia including JAY-Z, Fat Joe, Killer Mike, and Michelle Alexander released a sign-on letter in support of the New York Legislature to pass the “Rap Music on Trial” bill. Introduced in November the bill would enhance the free speech protections of New Yorkers by raising the threshold for the use of an artist’s creative expression as evidence in the courtroom.
HIP HOP
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes Mayor swears in six new police officers

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department has welcomed six new officers to join their force. On Wednesday morning, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and Police Chief Todd Waldin sworn in six new Police Officers: Kyla Comproski, Alejandro Peraza, Matthew LaBombard, Jamie Kelly, Jarret Dunham, and Shamara Haggray to the Cohoes Police Department. Along with […]
COHOES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy