Mingo County, WV

Woman arrested after illegally passing school bus in Mingo County

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after illegally passing a school bus in Mingo County.

Cassidy Danielle Browning was arrested on warrants for obstructing an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, defective equipment, and overtaking and passing a school bus.

Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a black pick-up truck passing a school bus at a high rate of speed moments after a student was let off the bus.

