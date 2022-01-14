Woman arrested after illegally passing school bus in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after illegally passing a school bus in Mingo County.
Cassidy Danielle Browning was arrested on warrants for obstructing an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, defective equipment, and overtaking and passing a school bus.
The Mingo County Sheriff's Office released a video of a black pick-up truck passing a school bus at a high rate of speed moments after a student was let off the bus.
