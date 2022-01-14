ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors retract $21B in weekly fund assets, led by money market funds

By Jason Capul
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket participants were net sellers of fund assets that include both exchange traded funds and conventional funds, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report. Investors retracted $21.1B on the week led by money market funds, which lost $29.9B in capital outflows. Taxable bond funds also experienced outflows of $1.4B....

Cash In On The Market Sell-Off With These High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

Monthly dividend stocks are a potentially wonderful way to reach your prosperous retirement goals. Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine a retirement in which all your expenses are paid for by the world's highest quality companies. A world in which everything you want is free, or more specifically...
Global Hedge Fund Industry Assets Top $4 Trillion for the First Time

LONDON (Reuters) - Assets under management at global hedge funds topped $4 trillion for the first time ever at the end of 2021, as the prospect of rising interest rates combined with the pandemic made for a volatile end of the year, industry tracker HFR said on Thursday. The jump...
Investors Bail On Conventional Funds In December While Turning To ETFs

For the fifth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $57.9 billion into conventional funds for December. Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the fifth month in a row, injecting $57.9 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for December. However, the headline numbers are quite misleading. For the ninth month running, stock and mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$67.2 billion). And as a result of probable monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve Board in the near future, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the first month in 20—witnessed net outflows, handing back $7.3 billion for December. Money market funds (+$132.4 billion, their largest monthly net inflows since April 2020) attracted net new money for the fifth straight month. Over the last 12 months, conventional stock and mixed-assets funds handed back $355.2 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $449.9 billion and $411.8 billion, respectively, of net new money.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) had declared $0.09/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 23; ex-div Jan. 21. Payable Mar. 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17. See EMD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Key Themes For Emerging Markets In 2022

2021 was a disappointing year for emerging markets as an asset class. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was down 2.5%, lagging MSCI ACWI by 21%. 2021 was a disappointing year for emerging markets ("EM") as an asset class. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was down 2.5%, lagging MSCI ACWI by 21%.
XHB: Why It Makes Sense

I had assigned a bullish rating to the SPDR Homebuilders ETF in January 2020, which has paid off. The ETF’s price has gained about 60% since my post. I had assigned a bullish rating to the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) in January 2020 when it was hovering at about $48. The call paid off and the ETF’s price has gained about 60% since my post – plus, investors also earned a small TTM dividend yield of 0.55% per year. So, yeah, my prediction worked well.
Mid cap steel CEO rings alarm bells for industry, cites autos and construction demand

Stelco holdings (OTCPK:STZHF) CEO Alan Kestenbaum was in the press today ringing alarm bells for the steel industry; "we have visibility and it's pretty clear; significant oversupply and significant shrinkage of demand .. and you're seeing it in the inventory numbers." The steel boss cited weakness in autos and construction...
