Aespa's 'Black Mamba' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 5 days ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa has reached a new milestone on YouTube.

The K-pop stars had a first music video, "Black Mamba," reach 200 million views on the video streaming platform.

"Black Mamba" passed 200 million views Friday, just under 14 months after its release in November 2020. The video is the second-fastest music video from a K-pop girl group to reach 200 million views, following Blackpink's "Boombayah."

"Black Mamba" is Aespa's debut single as a group. The music video for the song shows the members performing in front of colorful neon backgrounds.

Aespa has since released its debut studio album, Savage. The group's other singles include "Next Level," "Savage" and "Dreams Come True."

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group is signed to SM Entertainment.

#Music Video #Video Streaming #Black Mamba #South Korean #Sm Entertainment
