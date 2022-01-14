ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Orioles Are Significantly Changing Their Left Field Wall and It Is Bizarre

Cover picture for the articleLet me say up front that I am *all for* fun or odd or interesting idiosyncrasies in MLB ballparks. It’s one of the unique things about professional baseball relative to the other sports. I do not want to legislate it out of the game!. Let me also say...

