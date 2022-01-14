ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WO4gh_0dlxuoSq00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department officers responding to a welfare check on Friday discovered an “unresponsive male.” Medical personnel determined the man was dead.

Suspicious death case now being investigated as a homicide, deceased identified

Police were called to the scene at 10:07 a.m. Friday.

According to the TPD the investigation is ongoing and officers and detectives continue looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email
telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128 .


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Man arrested for ‘tearing apart’ 5 AC units

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is in custody following an investigation in west Topeka after reports reached law enforcement that someone was dismantling air-conditioning units in the area. According to a report from the Topeka Police Department, at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of 5227 SW 22nd PK. the police were called […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

No charges in death of 17 year old in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he won’t file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday news conference. Cedric Lofton died at […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with child’s death bound over for trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man charged with the March 30, 2021 death of an infant following a traffic crash was bound over for trial on Tuesday. Troy Allen Vsetecka was charged after a crash on March 30, 2021. According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Vsetecka was driving a white SUV in the wrong […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Female inmate dead after medical emergency

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate has died on Wednesday according to a recent press release from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. In the report it states that at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 19 a Shawnee County Adult Detention Center inmate was declared deceased inside a general population housing unit within the facility. The […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Silver Alert: Man called for help, missing

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Topeka Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Raymond M. Beard, 83. Beard has not been heard from since Jan. 16, police said he has heart issues with a pacemaker,medication dependent diabetes, and missed his dialysis appointment on Jan. 17, 2022. Beard was last known to be driving his red […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Drugs, guns found in Emporia after officers report ‘suspicious odor’

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Three people are under arrest in Emporia after the smell of a “suspicious odor” led to a search warrant. According to the Emporia Police Department, officers responding to an apartment at 501 Neosho in Emporia noticed the smell of marijuana. Police obtained a search warrant and found three handguns, ammunition, two ballistic […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police#Crime Stoppers#Criminal Investigation#Topeka Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Man dies in Kansas highway crash after ejecting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead after his semi-truck went off the road and crashed in Montgomery County on Monday. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. a Volvo semi-truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 166 when, for an unknown reason, the semi-truck left the road […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dead after truck is hit by train

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead after driving in front of a train in Osage County on Monday. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 17 near the 3300 block of SW Wannamaker Rd. a Chevy pickup was driving westbound through a field parallel to a train […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KSNT News

Kansas Mayor raises awareness for human trafficking

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is shining a light on human trafficking in Kansas. The city mayor and members of a local club with international ties teamed up to give a special declaration on Tuesday night. In the City of Manhattan’s city commission meeting on Jan. 18, several members of the Rotary […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Phone lines down for Riley County offices

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County is reporting that phone lines for all Riley County offices including Community Corrections, County Courts, Treasurer’s Office, Health Department are down. The county is working to make repairs but has not yet identified the cause of the outage. Please use the staff directory to contact us via email during […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

$500,000 program to help those dealing with drug abuse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new drug court program in Riley County will help keep drug users out of jail and help users stay sober. The main aspect of a drug court is the focus on accountability and assistance. Multiple organizations, including the County Attorney and treatment providers in the community, will meet with the participants […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy