Washington, DC

Teenage Burger King employee shot and killed in staged robbery gone wrong: Prosecution

By Luke Gentile
 5 days ago

T he fatal drive-thru window shooting of a 16-year-old Burger King employee in Milwaukee resulted from a staged robbery gone wrong, according to prosecutors.

Niesha Harris-Brazell was in on the plan that resulted in her death on Jan. 2, they argued.


Antoine Edwards, 41, faces charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child with death as a consequence, according to the complaint.

His daughter worked at the fast-food restaurant with Harris-Brazell and said a robbery had been staged, which Harris-Brazell was in on, according to police.

The man is first seen on surveillance cameras shortly after 10 p.m. when he approaches the window, according to a report .

A "juvenile male employee responds to the rapping and opens the window and briefly says something to the Impala driver. The Impala then pulls away, and the juvenile male closes the window," the complaint read.

Later, "the same Impala and driver re-appear at the drive-thru window. This time the victim ... is in the area of the window, and she opens it. She immediately and quickly backs away from the open window and stands off to the side of the window, so that she is no longer visible to the driver of the Impala. She removes the cash drawer from the cash register and stands there holding it while she calls out towards the other employees who are in the interior of the restaurant."

The driver then exited the car and placed his upper body through the drive-thru window, the complaint stated.

He "waves the gun and points in [Harris-Brazell's] direction, motioning with his free hand and reaching it towards the cash register drawer," according to the released footage. "Suddenly the Impala driver ducks and pulls himself out of the window, and at the same moment [Harris-Brazell] falls to the floor."

However, the complaint asserts that "it does not appear that the Impala driver's gun ever discharged, since there is no muzzle flash or smoke, no cartridge casing is ejected, and there is no motion consistent with the recoil of a gun." Authorities now believe Edwards never fired a shot.

Derrick Ellis, another employee seen on camera, fired shots from his handgun in the direction of the drive-thru window.

Ellis is a convicted felon but was not in on the plan, according to a report .

The driver, believed to be Edwards, fled into his car following the shooting and was arrested shortly after, the report noted.

His daughter was taken into custody at a different location, according to the report.

Edwards's daughter told police that before the shooting, she, Harris-Brazell, and the defendant planned to rob the Burger King via its drive-thru near closing time when the register had a lot of money, authorities said.

Ellis faces one count of possession of a firearm by and out of state felon, according to the report.

Bad O Knows
5d ago

My deepest Sympathy go's out to the deceased Young Lady. That plan wasn't to clever and cost her dearly by a Co-Worker with baf aim.

More
WashingtonExaminer

