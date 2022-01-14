ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner editor-in-chief: Joe Biden a 'liability' to the Left as he spreads false claims

By Elizabeth Faddis
P resident Joe Biden is increasingly seen as a "liability" for Democrats as he spews false claims, according to the Washington Examiner's editor-in-chief Hugo Gurdon .

Biden's claim at a Tuesday voting rights speech in Atlanta , Georgia, that he had once been arrested at a civil rights protest was hit with four "Pinocchios" by the Washington Post , which Gurdon said was "significant" because the left-leaning outlet may be wavering in its support for the president.

"When you lie about your resume, and embellish your resume, basically what you are revealing in your character is that you know you are not really up to it. You know you are not really what you need to be," Gurdon said during a Friday morning interview on Fox Business . "It is very significant, it seems to me, even if the Washington Post perhaps doesn't sort of think this of itself, is that it perhaps is starting to come to the conclusion that Joe Biden is a liability."

Despite making the claim in Tuesday's speech, during a 2020 interview with CNN , Biden had retracted the assertion he had been arrested in South Africa.

WASHINGTON EXAMINER 'S THE DEBRIEF: HUGO GURDON DISSECTS BIDEN'S FLAGGING AGENDA, BOTH AT HOME AND ABROAD

Gurdon slammed Biden's fiery speech comparing those opposed to his preferred voting rights legislation to historical figures.

"[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi described that speech as 'fabulous.' I think she got her words mixed up. She should've called it 'fabulist,'" he said, arguing Biden has made numerous false claims and plagiarized other people's work throughout his decades in politics.

In law school, Biden was accused of using "five pages from a published law review article without quotation or attribution." The president also seemingly plagiarized the words of a Canadian politician during a 2020 speech at the Democratic National Convention and copied policy language from environmentalists in 2019.

Evan
5d ago

Everything that comes out of bidens mouth is a lie, hes been fact checked multiple times and everything he's been checked on was proved that it never happened like he said it did.

l fidler
5d ago

and it will only get worse as his dementia takes over. no sympathy, they knew he was not well

