Final Fantasy 14 to resume sales on January 25

By Kyle Campbell
 6 days ago
Over the past few months, Final Fantasy 14 has proven that “suffering from success” is a real, quantifiable metric. Intense server congestion issues led to Square Enix ceasing sales of the MMORPG. Well, that pause is coming to an end.

Final Fantasy 14 will resume sales on Jan. 25 at 5:00 P.M. JST, which works out to 12 A.M. PDT // 3 A.M. EDT.

Game Director Naoki Yoshida said on Final Fantasy 14’s website that the decision didn’t come until now as the team wanted to get their ducks in order. Specifically, an Oceanian Dat Center will be opening at the same time, which allows fans in countries like Australia and New Zealand a chance to play on servers closer to home. Yoshida encourages anyone keen on moving to lower population servers to do so.

Final Fantasy 14’s explosion in popularity in 2021, while fantastic in most ways, meant Square Enix was hardly ready for the influx of new players. As a devout fan of the game myself, I can tell you logging in during Endwalker’s launch meant sitting in queues upwards of 10,000 people at times, which could take seven hours to get through. However, things are getting better even on high population servers as of late.

Yoshida also stated that sales of Final Fantasy 14 could go on pause again if login queues get bad again. Fingers crossed that doesn’t become the case.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

IN THIS ARTICLE
