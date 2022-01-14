ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Time for Us to Reevaluate Tara Reid?

 5 days ago
Over the past year or so, we’ve been forced to confront how cruel and blatantly misogynist the media was towards female celebrities in the early ’00s. Britney Spears, Janet Jackson and Paris Hilton have all been granted reevaluation and, in some cases, public apologies. So why hasn’t Tara Reid received the...

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
Tara Reid Steals Shopping Carts Now

It seems that Hollywood celebrities need to watch their actions. We read tons of news about celebrities’ unusual behavior. This post is about one of them. This incident has occurred in Walgreen’s Parking lot in Atlanta. While Tara Reid seems to look nice and pretty, her actions speak so otherwise. It’s been reported that Tara Reid came out in the parking lot with the cart and asked nearby women where she could find ‘a Mexican restaurant’, as the women were giving her instructions, the manager came out and requested Tara Reid to return their cart. The American Pie actress started defending herself by arguing that she is just borrowing it. Walgreen’s manager insisted on returning the cart. Tara got annoyed and left the place, leaving the cart. It seems that these so-called ‘Hollywood Celebrities’ think that they own everything. Despite having all the luxuries, they still behave like garbage. I think that Tara Reid needs to be reminded that this type of behavior can end her career. Tara Reid should learn a lesson from Winona Ryder. Winona Ryder was at the peak of her career when she was taken into custody for shoplifting. She was caught stealing in Beverly Hills, California. Winona Ryder got arrested back on December 12, 2001. She hasn’t appeared much in movies since then. Looks like Tara Reid can learn a thing or two from Winona Ryder’s arrest.
Tara Reid Made Her Debut on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Last Night

If Tara Reid’s surprise wedding wasn’t enough, we got to see a surprise appearance of the actress at the launch of Celebrity Big Brother 8. Not long after her engagement tweets followed by the “wedding in Greece” tweets in less than a matter of a few hours, the actress was married to Zach Kehayov. Her tweets confirmed her marriage in Greece after the successful completion of her movie American Reunion. In less than a few days, it was surprising to see the actress at the Thursday evening launch of the Celebrity Big Brother TV show.
Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Addison Rae, Bella Thorne, Kim, Madonna, and More!!!

Addison Rae is the biggest star on TikTok. Since becoming best friends with the Kardashian gang, she's become a household name. The 21-year-old recently started her own beauty line and is now moving into another big business, beverages!. A teacher in Kentucky is blowing up on TikTok after she revealed...
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He's 'Waiting' For Rihanna: 'I'm Sexier'

Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer. Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.
What's the accurate Net Worth of Jamie Lynn Spears?

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears has an estimated net worth of $6 million due to her participation in the comedy-drama series Zoey 101. Britney Spears, the world’s most famous pop star, has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram. Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and Madonna are some of the celebrities Britney follows on Twitter.
Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears' ex-husband has found himself in a familiar place: behind bars. Jason Alexander, who was infamously married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Page Six reported on Jan. 5. It's unclear whom he allegedly stalked.
Sarah Ferguson makes important announcement following ski break with Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah, Duchess of York is taking a break from her popular YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, it has been confirmed. An Instagram Stories message for her nearly 12,000 followers on the channel's official account posted on Sunday night read: "Storytime with Fergie and Friends will be taking a further break. We will update you soon on a return date."
'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt's Ex-Wife Wants Him To Reunite With Tom Cruise Onscreen Even Though They Disliked Each Other?

Jennifer Aniston allegedly wants Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise to star in a movie produced by Plan B. Jennifer Aniston surprised fans after it was announced that she decided to return to Plan B Entertainment, the company that she co-owned with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt years ago. The Friends alum decided to leave the company with Pitt following their divorce in 2005.
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

