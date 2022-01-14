Top 50+50 emerges confident from the pandemic

A wealth tax on billionaires and multi-millionaires in the UK would make a hike in National Insurance contributions needless, a new report has suggested.The revenue could pay the salaries of 50,000 new nurses, permanently increase Universal Credit by £20 a week, and build 35,000 new affordable houses, the report said.According to calculations from Oxfam and the organisations Fight Inequality Alliance, the Institute for Policy Studies, and Patriotic Millionaires, an annual tax applied to the wealth of billionaires and multi-millionaires in the UK would raise £43.71 billion a year.The report sets out a graduated structure, with a 2 per cent tax...
Comments / 0