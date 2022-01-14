ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"They Have Had Less Injuries" - Thomas Tuchel Attempts to Explain 'Huge Difference' Between Chelsea and Man City Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 6 days ago
Manchester City are entering the upcoming Premier League weekend in impeccable touch, having won a staggering 11 games on the trot whilst the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have taken their foot off the gas over the recent festive period.

While the prospect of facing Chelsea is never an easy one, Thomas Tuchel’s side have won just one and drawn four out of their last five matches during a period where the west London outfit have been dealt a series of absences owing to injury and COVID-19.

Ahead of his side's trip to face the reigning top-flight champions, Tuchel provided his thoughts on the advantage Manchester City have had over Chelsea so far this season, with a massive 10 points separating the top two sides in the league table ahead of Saturday's game.

They (Manchester City) have dealt better with injuries and COVID-19. Maybe it’s luck or they do it better,” said the German in his pre-match press conference on Friday, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

"They (Manchester City) have had less injuries and they missed them (absentees) for less weeks. They did not suffer from COVID-19 as we did over many weeks - this is the huge difference.”

While the former Borussia Dortmund manager’s points about the effect of the ongoing pandemic and injuries are certainly valid, there is an implication in his statement that Pep Guardiola’s side have had fortune favour them as opposed to the European champions.

Just recently, Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko tested positive for COVID-19 and were out of contention to face an in-form Arsenal side on New Year's Day.

In addition to this, it was confirmed that seven first-team players had also been forced to enter isolation ahead of Manchester City's clash against Swindon Town in the FA Cup last week, with some expected to still in be in isolation ahead of Chelsea's visit to the east side of Manchester.

Furthermore, instrumental figures from the Sky Blues’ 2020/21 Premier League winning campaign - such as John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden - have been sidelined with injury at different points so far this campaign.

One may argue that what separates Manchester City from the rest is Pep Guardiola’s knack of finding solutions to his side’s problems and drilling an unquenchable thirst for glory at the club that makes the league leaders team a relentless winning-machine.

SkySports

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel's side extend their winless Premier League run with draw at the Amex Stadium

Chelsea extended their winless Premier League run to four games and missed the chance to go second in the table after drawing 1-1 with Brighton. Thomas Tuchel's side could have gone above Liverpool with victory at the Amex Stadium, and they went ahead during a first-half lull as Hakim Ziyech hammered home from the top of the area in the 28th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
