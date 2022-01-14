National Championship parade: What roads will be closed and when?

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks off the field after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you want to head to Athens or are already in Athens and want to attend Saturday’s championship parade for the Georgia Bulldogs, you are going to need to get in place early.

The event is just five days after the Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980 with a 33-18 win over Alabama.

The university plans to open campus at 7 a.m. and for those with tickets, the stands in Sanford Stadium will open at noon.

With the parade starting from the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall on Lumpkin Street at 12:30 pm. and heading roughly 5-6 blocks north to the football stadium for the pre-ceremony “Dawg Walk”, roads will be closed in and around the area in advance.

There’s no detailed list of road closures because the area impacted is not large. You should expect a busy traffic morning in and around the campus in Athens.

The UGA Football Twitter account tweeted a photo map of the parade route.

You won’t be able to get on Lumpkin Street from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

For those of you not familiar with campus the area we are talking about is between Rutherford Street to the south and Baxter Street to the north. In between that area is where the parade and “Dawg Walk” will be taking place.

You won’t be able to drive through there for roughly an hour.