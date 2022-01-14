ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 50 best mockumentary movies

By Abby Monteil, Stacker
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker looks at the best mockumentaries of all time, using IMDb data to track the...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

A new year means a new opportunity to start over. That 10-season drama that you're trudging through just to finish it? It's 2022! Drop it like a bad habit! The new show your friends are into but you just don't get? It's 2022! Hard pass! Make your resolution for the new year to find something to watch that you like, whether it's a new series, an overlooked gem from the last few years, or a classic that will remind you of a recent favorite.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mockumentary#Tv News#Home Entertainment
cinelinx.com

Ten Best Movies with “2” In the Title

Well, we’ve made it to 2022. To celebrate the new year, and all those twos, we’ve decided to rank the ten best movies with the number two in the title. It used to be that when you made a sequel to your successful movie you would just recycle the title from the original film and slap a “2” on the end. Well, these days every other movie is a sequel of something else, and thankfully studios have become a lot more creative with their titles. Certainly there are a lot of dashes, semi-colons, and subtitles to keep track of, but it feels like someone actually tried. The “add a two” formula became often associated with straight-to-home video releases, and so it seemed like others with similar approaches were doomed to fail. It’s like the films seemed so underwhelming the studios didn’t even bother to come up with a title.
MOVIES
MassLive.com

Golden Globes 2022 honor best in TV, movies

The Golden Globes will be awarded Sunday, Jan. 9, before a much-smaller audience. NBC, the longtime broadcaster, has said it won’t air the annual Golden Globes this year as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the awards show, attempts to rebuild its image. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which was threatened by boycotts over the inclusiveness of its membership — has pledged reforms, but NBC says more time is needed.
MOVIES
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Unfaithful Movie Adaptations

6. Children of Men (2006) from The Children of Men. Children of Men is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 21st century. Its superbly detailed dystopia is accompanied by pitch-perfect direction and a strong sense of momentum. Children of Men the movie functions as a road trip where Clive Owen’s character must deliver the only fertile woman on Earth so both she and the child she has birthed can be protected in the violent world of the film. But the main focus of the film is just a small portion of the book.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
rachaelrayshow.com

Best Shows & Movies to Stream in 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A new year means a new opportunity to binge the best shows and movies. We got all the must-see TV...
TV & VIDEOS
New Jersey 101.5

Best movies that you could never make today

Times have certainly changed. Many things are for the better, but many are not. The politically correct culture that dominates education and popular culture today would have never allowed some movies to be made. Comedy and entertainment have taken a huge hit when it comes to what's OK to joke about and what will get you canceled.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked

Everyone who grew up in the 90s and 2000s has their favorite Disney Channel movie. Admit it, everyone has sung along to a Camp Rock song, or have fond memories of Stuck in the Suburbs. Before the rise of Disney+, the Disney Channel was the place to go for original Disney content, including their original movies.
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

10 Best Movies You Need to Watch in 2022

One of the few remaining joys left in the dystopian hellscape we find ourselves in lately is sitting down and watching a great movie. A little escapism, a lot of entertainment, and 2 hours away from the ever-increasingly bleak news cycle. With most of the studios having caught up on their slate in 2021, this year looks to be full of high highs and real low lows. Today, we’re going to tackle the high points! These are the movies you should be on the lookout for in 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy