An unearthed recording of what is billed as the debut live performance of Cactus is being released as a new live album called "The Birth Of Cactus 1970". Cleopatra Records will be releasing "The Birth Of Cactus 1970" digitally, on digipak CD and as a special Purple vinyl on January 21st and will feature these six live tracks: "One Way...Or Another," "Sweet Sixteen," "No Need To Worry," "Medley: Let Me Swim / Big Mama Boogie / Oleo," "Feel So Good," and "Parchman Farm."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO