It looks like the Cam Reddish trade was indeed the very beginning of some substantial changes within the Hawks organization. Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported earlier today that there is a “real possibility” that John Collins is moved before the trade deadline, and he’s not the only one suggesting Collins could be out of Atlanta before even finishing the first season of a five-year contract extension. The Action Network is also reporting that Collins could be moved, and so might shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO