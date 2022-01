The rapid spread of COVID-19 across the Northwest has spurred a relentless march of developments in recent days. Across Oregon, more and more schools are canceling in-person learning as students and teachers call in sick (see the list of schools below). While people swarm in-person testing sites and scour pharmacy shelves for test kits, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning Oregonians of COVID-19 test scams. The state’s preparing to distribute an order of 6 million testing kits to organizations serving people who are most vulnerable to infection. A similar equity lens is guiding which hospitals receive the latest COVID-fighting drugs.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO