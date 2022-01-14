ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

VIDEO: Helicopter rescues person from steep cliff in Palos Verdes, California

 5 days ago

(KCBS) — Crews in Palos Verdes, California, rescued a person who was on a steep cliff on Friday. A helicopter news crew caught the rescue on video.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter lifted the person to safety after rescuers were able to reach the person on the cliff.

The condition of the person was not immediately known.

