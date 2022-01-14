VIDEO: Helicopter rescues person from steep cliff in Palos Verdes, California
(KCBS) — Crews in Palos Verdes, California, rescued a person who was on a steep cliff on Friday. A helicopter news crew caught the rescue on video.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter lifted the person to safety after rescuers were able to reach the person on the cliff.
The condition of the person was not immediately known.
