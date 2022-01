As it stands, the Falcons are very limited on funds. Atlanta experimented with AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen, Matt Barkley, and Feleipe Franks in 2021, and none of them looked like competent backups going forward. Reports have surfaced that the Falcons are committed to Matt Ryan for 2022, but Arthur Smith is on record saying no decision has been made just yet. Regardless, I’m going to break down some backup quarterback options for the Falcons, and most of them will have starter upside. I’ll be going through each positional group and doing a final big board towards the beginning of free agency.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO