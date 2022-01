The Dodgers signed 14 players from this year’s international free agent pool, the most out of any MLB team. While others, like the Yankees, concentrated on a handful of top players, the Dodgers chose to spread their $4.6 million around. Despite losing $500,000 from their pool in signing Trevor Bauer, L.A. still managed to sign big names, including No. 7 prospect Samuel Muñoz.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO