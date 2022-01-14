ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Aquaman: The Becoming #5

Jackson Hyde’s made some daring escapes in his time on the run, but there’s no avoiding the reunions that his underwater motherland has in store for him. Both surprise family time and a...

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: She-Hulk #1

The best character ever is back in her own series and about to glam up the whole Marvel Universe! Jennifer Walters, A.K.A. the Sensational She-Hulk, is no longer savage and needs to put her life back together. She’s got a career to rebuild, friends to reconnect with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to…well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are DEFINITELY going to connect with her. And the last page of this first issue is going to send Jen down a road she’s never traveled and that will shake up her life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State #9: Gotham

Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next Joker from the only person who seems to have answers: Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help in time to stop this deadly new Joker from killing his latest victim? And what will he have to give her to get her to do it?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Urban Legends #11

BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Čižmešija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna’s relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an evil curse. This year they fail, and the world is in peril because of it.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Icon & Rocket #5: Season One

Static is extremely interested in the new teen hero on the scene-but the feeling on Rocket’s part is most certainly not mutual! Can’t someone threaten the entire world again so she has an excuse to shake this guy? Be careful what you wish for…. Icon and Rocket (2021-)...
COMICS
#Adriano Lucas Cover
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Titans United #5

Black Zero strikes! Superboy has turned on the Titans as Tamaranean forces move to invade Earth. As Donna Troy falls to Conner’s newly restored powers, Raven tries desperately to reach the friend and ally they once knew. Titans United (2021-) #5. Written by Cavan Scott. Pencils José Luís...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #7

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for…the capture of Krem!. With the fugitive in custody, Supergirl must now deal with his allies, the ungodly Brigands! To stop them once and for all, she must leave Ruthye behind with the man who killed her beloved father. Can she trust the young girl to let the villain of our story live long enough to stand trial? Or is this the tragic end of his story and ours?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Pennyworth #6

The pre-Batman years of Alfred Pennyworth are chronicled in this smash-hit series. Now finding himself in a wasteland of a very different kind, Alfred has to show that he hasn’t lost a step when it comes to neutralizing bad guys…but it all might be for nothing when he comes face to face with one of Batman’s most dangerous foes!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Vs. Bigby! A Wolf In Gotham #5

The world-bending collision between Gotham City and Fabletown races toward its climax as two great detectives unite to unravel the Bookworm’s master plan and stop the bombings-but while their brains might be up to the task, the final act will require all their brawn as well!. Batman Vs. Bigby!...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Green Lantern #10

John Stewart was a Marine, an architect, a Green Lantern. Now John is the only one who can stop the Lightbringer’s plans, but in order to do so, he must choose a new path forward, one that will change his role in the DC Universe forever! Back on Oa, Jo Mullein faces the formidable Anti-Guardian!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Silver Surfer Rebirth #1

No, we don’t mean the guys on the cover… We’re talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It’s up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #7

Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Heavy Metal Preview: Taarna: The Last Taarakian TPB

From the death of the last Taarakian and a collapsed universe, Taarna was born. Heavy Metal’s flagship character from the animated film returns in a new tale of cosmic mystery and battles throughout the multiverse in her war against Kako, the embodiment of chaos. This is the story of a millennia-old battle between godlike beings, with all sentient life caught in their path. A new life begins for Taarna.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Strange Academy #15

YOUR WISH…IS GRANTED! It’s a very special day at Strange Academy: BATTLE CLASS with Magik and Wong! But not every student is competing at the same level, and CALVIN has a trick up his sleeve thanks to his new mysterious friend, GASLAMP! Meanwhile, a student is missing, and EMILY BRIGHT won’t rest until they’re found.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Phoenix Song: Echo #4

NO. MORE. PHOENIX! The Adversary has Echo in his trickster’s talons! The Phoenix might have been powerful enough to take him down—but the Phoenix is gone. Maya Lopez fights like hell for a life she never wanted in the penultimate chapter of Rebecca Roanhorse’s firestarting series!. Written...
PHOENIX, AZ
aiptcomics

‘Hulk’ #3 review: Abominations

In the third issue of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s Hulk, Bruce Banner has crashed the makeshift Starship Hulk onto a strange new world in the multiverse, and now he needs answers. Who is the other Banner? What happened to this world? And why is it getting harder to contain his monstrous alter ego?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1

WE’VE DONE IT AGAIN! ANOTHER STAR-PACKED VOICES SPECIAL GRACES THE STANDS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH! Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda! Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you’ve never seen her before! Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America! Amazing Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel’s black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage’s 50th Anniversary! And there’s so much more to come, including an incredible lineup of new and established artists. Marvel’s Voices is the program for every fan – don’t let this one pass you by!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Detective Comics’ #1049 review

We’re back with another installment in the “Shadows of the Bat” storyline, currently running in DC’s Detective Comics. As always, for the main story we have Mariko Tamaki writing, Ivan Reis on art, and Matthew Rosenberg handling writing on the backup story with Fernando Blanco’s pencils. It’s a meaty issue this time, so let’s get into it, shall we?
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance’ #4 review

I started reading Image Comics’ A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance because the title made me interested enough to check it out, and holy hell, I’m glad I did. Four issues in, and I’m blown away at how awesome of a story Rick Remender and Andre Lima Araujo have created so far. Each issue outdoes the last one, and the artwork is phenomenal. If you’re not familiar with the storyline, it continues to unravel, but it follows a guy named Sonny who uncovers a lot of messed up things going on the dark web, including murder and sex trafficking.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The Death of Doctor Strange: X-Men / Black Knight #1

LONDON’S BURNING! THE BLACK KNIGHTS RIDE AGAIN! All manner of vile extradimensional foes are invading Earth following the collapse of Doctor Strange’s magical safeguards for the planet. Dane Whitman, the Black Knight, and his daughter Jacks, now sharing the burden of the Ebony Blade with her father, ride off to confront a terrible evil attacking London—the X-MEN?! Krakoa’s greatest heroes have been transformed—but by what?! Jacks, Dane and Faiza Hussain—wielder of the mighty sword Excalibur—must team up to save the X-Men before an even deadlier threat destroys them all!
COMICS
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

