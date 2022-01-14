ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Batman: The Knight #1

 5 days ago
The origin of Batman and his never-ending fight against crime in Gotham City is modern mythology, but what of the story in between? How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective...

